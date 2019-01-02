Rory McIlroy to Prioritize America: 'Honestly, I Enjoy It Here More'

Ahead of this week's Tournament of Champions, McIlroy discussed his decision to prioritize the PGA Tour.

By Daniel Rapaport
January 02, 2019

As far as Europeans go, Rory McIlroy is about as American-ized as they come. 

McIlroy is married to an American woman, Erica Stoll. His primary residence is in Florida. He's a fan of American sports. But when it comes to golf, he's been trying to maintain both an American and European presence, so to speak. 

It now appears that will change. 

McIlroy, 29, said ahead of this week's Sentry Tournament of Champions that he plans to focus on his life in America. That means he'll play more often on the PGA Tour—and, as a result, less on the European Tour—and compete the week before each major, in an effort to feel sharper as he chases his fifth major title. 

Was it a tough call?

Sentry Tournament of Champions Preview

"Easy,” he told Golf Digest. “My life’s here [in the U.S.]. I have an American wife. I live in America. Honestly, I enjoy it here more. The way of life is easier. The weather. The convenience.”

McIlroy, who has 14 PGA Tour wins and 13 on the European Tour, suggested he won't play a tournament in Europe until July, when he'll make the trip to prepare for the Open Championship, which is being played in his home country of Northern Ireland for the first time since 1951. 

"The ultimate goal is here," McIlroy said, pointing out the PGA Tour's higher prize money and world ranking incentives. "The European Tour is a stepping stone. That's the truth. The European Tour is a stepping stone. That's the way it is," he said.

McIlroy is currently committed to only two European Tour events; he'd need to add at least two more to satisfy the Tour's requirement of at least four non-major, non-World Golf Championship events. If he does not add two, he would forfeit his European Tour membership, which he has maintained since 2007.

He's not the only European making this type of move. Francesco Molinari, winner of last year's Open Championship, recently said he will focus more on the PGA Tour and also hinted he might not play in Europe until the summer. 

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)