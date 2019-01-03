Padraig Harrington is expected to be named captain of the European Ryder Cup team that will take on the United States at Whistling Straits in 2020.

The European Tour announced a press conference for Tuesday at its headquarters, and the announcement is expected then. Harrington, 47, has served as a vice captain on the last three Ryder Cup teams, including the side that won 17.5-10.5 at Le Golf National in September.

The captain of that team, Thomas Bjorn, has expressed his support for Harrington to suceed him, as have players such as Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose. The other strong candidate for the position was Lee Westwood, but Westwood recently said he'd prefer the gig for the 2022 matches outside Rome.

Harrington, a three-time major winner, would be the third Irishman to captain Europe in the last four matches, joining Paul McGinley and Darren Clarke. He dropped to as low as 346th in the world rankings before three top-10 finishes on the European Tour saw him crack the top 200 once again. Harrington's career-high ranking is world No. 3, and he has a career 9-13-3 record in the six Ryder Cup appearances he made as a player.

There is no timetable for an expected announcement on the who the United States captain will be, though there's a general consensus that the favorite is Steve Stricker, a native of Wisconsin who would be captaining in his home state.