USGA Investigating Lucy Li's Participation in Apple Campaign

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

The United States Golf Association is reportedly looking into a recent Apple advertisement that featured amateur Lucy Li.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 05, 2019

The United States Golf Association is looking into a recent Apple advertisement that featured amateur Lucy Li, reports GolfChannel.com.

The 16-year-old Li is ranked ninth in the world and is highlighted in an ad for the company's new Apple Watch campaign. 

"The USGA was made aware of this yesterday and we’ve reached out to Lucy’s family to learn more about her participation in these videos," the USGA said in a statement to GolfChannel.com. "We are at the beginning of the fact-finding stage, and it’s premature at this point to discuss more. Lucy’s family has been fully cooperative and we are thankful for the dialogue."

In the ad released last week, Li is seen wearing the watch while practicing and hanging out with friends. 

As stated in the USGA’s Rules of Amateur Status, amateurs are prohibited from using their golf skill or reputation "to obtain payment, compensation, personal benefit or any financial gain, directly or indirectly, for (i) promoting, advertising or selling anything, or (ii) allowing his name or likeness to be used by a third party for the promotion, advertisement or sale of anything." The rule further states, "even if no payment or compensation is received, an amateur golfer is deemed to receive a personal benefit by promoting, advertising or selling anything, or allowing his name or likeness to be used by a third party for the promotion, advertisement or sale of anything."

GolfChannel.com reported the terms of Li's involvement with Apple and whether she received financial compensation were unknown. Li told Golf Digest that she had signed a non-disclosure agreement with Apple that prohibited her from discussing the video. Li's mother said via text message to Golf Digest that neither the golfer nor her family received compensation for the appearance.

