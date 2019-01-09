The second PGA Tour event of 2019 gets underway when the Sony Open takes place on Thursday, Jan. 10. The event is scheduled to run through Sunday, Jan. 13 at Waialae CC in Honolulu.

Players are competing for a $6.5 million purse, with $1.1 million going to the winner.

Thirty-three players will compete in this weekend's tournament, with Jordan Spieth set to make his 2019 debut. However, new world No. 1 Justin Rose, No. 2 Brooks Koepka and No. 3 Dustin Johnson will not be taking part.

Patton Kizzire is the Sony Open's reigning champion.

Tee times

Here are some of the marquee groupings for the first two rounds. All times are eastern. For a full list of tee times, click here.

Brandt Snedeker, Pat Perez, Adam Scott – 7:40 a.m.

Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Patton Kizzire – 7:50 a.m.

Bryson DeChambeau, Gardy Woodland, Jordan Spieth – 8 a.m.

TV schedule

Thursday, Jan. 10 through Saturday, Jan. 12: 7–10:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Sunday, Jan. 13: 6–10 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Live stream

Simulcast will be available during the tournament on the PGA Tour's official website.