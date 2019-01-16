Tiger Woods to Make 2019 Debut at Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger has officially committed to the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, which begins Jan. 24. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 16, 2019

It's official—Tiger Woods will begin his 2019 season at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, which begins Jan. 24. 

Woods is a seven-time winner of the event, which takes place just outside San Diego, most recently hositing the trophy in 2019. It will mark his first official PGA Tour start since winning the Tour Championship last September, his 80th career PGA Tour victory. 

At the Hero World Challenge in December—a limited-field event that does not count toward the FedEx Cup—Woods said he played too much last year and that he'd limit his schedule in 2019. Perhaps that reasoning was behind his decision to skip the Sentry Tournament of Champions, but Woods was always expected to play at Torrey Pines, the site of his remarkable 2008 U.S. Open victory. 

Woods also made his season debut at this event last season, when he finished tied for 23rd. 

It's not entirely clear where else Woods will play before the Masters, which begins on April 11, but he has already committed to the Genesis Open at Riviera, a tournament benefitting his foundation. He is expected to play the World Golf Championship event in Mexico (Feb. 21-24) and the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill (March 7-10), the only event he's won more (eight wins) than the Farmers. Woods will almost certainly tee it up at the Players Championship, which will be in March for the first time since 2006, before the WGC match play event comes two weeks later (March 27-31). That would make the Masters his seventh event of the season; he played 18 last year. 

Last season, Woods played the Farmers, Genesis, Honda Classic, Valspar Championship and Bay Hill before the Masters. Because he ranked outside the world's top 50, he did not qualify for the WGC events. 

Woods' last appearance came at the Hero, where he finished second-to-last in the 18-man field. 

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message