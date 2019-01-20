World No. 417 Adam Long sunk a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to win the Desert Classic by a single stroke over Phil Mickelson and Adam Hadwin.

Long, a 31-year-old Duke graduate who turned professional back in 2010, shot a bogey-free, seven-under 65 to win in just his sixth official PGA Tour start. Long spent the last four years on the Web.com tour before earning promotion to the main circuit last season, and he missed three of four cuts to start his rookie season before catching fire in the California desert.

"It was just one of those putts you stand over and know you're gonna make," Long said of his tournament-clincher.

A long shot to win? Not at all.



Adam Long just came up CLUTCH.



He's won the Desert Classic in dramatic fashion.

It's the first recorded win of Long's professional career—in addition to the Web.com tour, he spent time on both the PGA Tour Latinoamerica and the Mackenzie Tour but did not reach the winner's circle.

Mickelson, who entered the round with a two-shot lead thanks in large part to an opening-round 60, gave his 38-foot birdie putt on the final hole a great run before it slid by on the low side. He would tap in for par, a single shot short of forcing a playoff for his 44th Tour victory.

Hadwin held a two-shot lead on the back nine after turning in five-under 31 but played his last eight holes in one over to squander his advantage.

Long's victory qualifies him for the Masters. He has played one major championship in his career, missing the cut at the 2011 U.S. Open.