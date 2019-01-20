Adam Long, World No. 417, Beats Phil Mickelson to Win Desert Classic

Adam Long, a 31-year-old from Louisiana, birdied 18 to beat Phil Mickelson and Adam Hadwin by a shot. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 20, 2019

World No. 417 Adam Long sunk a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to win the Desert Classic by a single stroke over Phil Mickelson and Adam Hadwin. 

Long, a 31-year-old Duke graduate who turned professional back in 2010, shot a bogey-free, seven-under 65 to win in just his sixth official PGA Tour start. Long spent the last four years on the Web.com tour before earning promotion to the main circuit last season, and he missed three of four cuts to start his rookie season before catching fire in the California desert. 

"It was just one of those putts you stand over and know you're gonna make," Long said of his tournament-clincher. 

It's the first recorded win of Long's professional career—in addition to the Web.com tour, he spent time on both the PGA Tour Latinoamerica and the Mackenzie Tour but did not reach the winner's circle. 

Mickelson, who entered the round with a two-shot lead thanks in large part to an opening-round 60, gave his 38-foot birdie putt on the final hole a great run before it slid by on the low side. He would tap in for par, a single shot short of forcing a playoff for his 44th Tour victory. 

SCORES: Desert Classic Final Leaderboard

Hadwin held a two-shot lead on the back nine after turning in five-under 31 but played his last eight holes in one over to squander his advantage. 

Long's victory qualifies him for the Masters. He has played one major championship in his career, missing the cut at the 2011 U.S. Open. 

 

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message