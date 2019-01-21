Every golfer knows that sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good, but few people have ever been as lucky as Jerry Kelly was in this weekend’s PGA Champions Tour event in Hawaii.

Kelly pulled out a fairway wod for his second shot on the par-5 seventh in the final round on Sunday and went for the green. The ensuing shot looked bad that Kelly couldn’t help but yell “Oh s---!”

Indeed, the ball was headed right for the lava rocks on the boundary of the course. But Kelly got a series of fortunate bounces—first off the lava, then off the cart path and finally off of a fan—and ended up on the green with a long putt for eagle.

The fortuitous carom helped Kelly card a five-under 67 on the day and push his way into a tie for third place with Bernhard Langer, earning a cool $120,000 prize.