Rejoice, golf fans: the wait is over. Tiger Woods is back competing on the PGA Tour once again.

Woods is making his season debut Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open, a tournament he's won a record seven times.

Woods enters the 2019 season with an entirely different set of expectations from last year, when this tournament served as his first official start since spinal fusion surgery. He finsihed T23 last year with a pieced-together swing, and it turned out to be a positive sign of what was to come—Woods picked up his 80th Tour victory in September and is currently ranked No. 13 in the world.

The 14-time major champion—with arguably the most famous of those wins coming at this same course, Torrey Pines—will play the first two rounds alongside Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele. The group is playing the more difficult South course on Thursday before switching to the North for Friday's round. The final 36 holes of the event will be staged at the South course.

Follow along for live updates and analysis all day:

Hole 4, par 4 — Par, +1 for day

Tiger has made three swings with the driver so far, and all three have been really smooth. That's one of the underrated parts of this comeback—he's not lashing at the drive like he used to, and he seems to have found a preferred ball flight in that cut. He hit another beauty at the fourth, which is no easy task given the distraction presented by the Pacific Ocean down the left. His mid-iron approach finished about 20 feet right of the green, leaving a slippery putt down a slope. Another miss, this one on the left, but he was able to clean up about a three-foot par putt. Onward.

Hole 3, par 3 — Par, +1 for day

Missed opportunity there after a beautiful tee shot on the downhill, signature par 3. Probably something around a 6-iron, and Tiger took an aggressive line to a back-left pin. He left himself just over 10 feet for birdie but the putt was left the hole way. He remains one over.

Hole 2, par 4 — Bogey, +1 for day

Golf is a game of inches, and missing by about one foot led to Tiger's first bogey of the season. His drive drifted right and missed the fairway by about a yard, but the problem with Torrey Pines is the rough is thick pretty close to the fairway edges. He caught a tough lie in the right rough and tried to approach a right pin with a wedge, but it caught the front right bunker, short siding himself. He played safely out of the bunker to about 15 feet, and his right-to-left par effort looked good again but slid by on the high side. A bogey 5.

Hole 1, par 4 — Par, E for day

Tiger found the South course's first fairway, a proposition that has given him immense trouble throughout his career (he famously double bogeyed the hole three out of four rounds en route to the '08 U.S. Open). He pulled driver and piped one right down the center, then played a bit conservatively with a short iron into the elevated green. Instead of challenging a left pin, he played to the fat part of the green, leaving himself about 25 feet up the hill for birdie. The birdie effort looked good the whole way but slid just right, leading to a stress-free par.