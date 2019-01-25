Tiger Woods will look to follow up his solid, season-opening round of two-under 70 with a low one Friday at the Farmers Insurance Open.

After playing Thrusday at Torrey Pines' South course, Woods will play his second round at the easier North course, which played roughly 2.5 shots easier during the first day of action.

Follow along all day for live updates and analysis as Woods tries to put himself in position to win this event for the eighth time.

Hole 13, par 4 — Par, -1 for day, -3 for tournament

Another good look at birdie there and another really firm birdie effort that didn't drop. Tiger flared his drive out right, but it was fortunate to find some mowed-down rough just short of a bunker. He hit a really nice mid-iron from there to about 15 feet right below the hole. His birdie effort caught the left edge but had too much pace, leaving him about three feet for par, which he converted.

Tiger could easily be three under through four, and he needs to start making birdies quickly as everyone has eaten up this North course.

Hole 12, par 3 — Par, -1 for day, -3 for tournament

Tiger looked to catch his tee shot on the 190-yard hold a bit chunky—he tried to turn a draw over but stuck it in the ground a bit, and he was immediately yelling for it to go. It barely covered the front edge but kicked nicely toward the hole, leaving about 35 feet. He was aggressive with the birdie and ran it about four feet by, but no issues from there.

Hole 11, par 4 — Par, -1 for day, -3 for tournament

Missed opportunity to get a quick two-under start. Woods went with stinger off the tee and found the left side of the fairway—the hole is only 335ish yards—before floating a wedge to about 10 feet below the hole. He putt the putt on the left edge but it moved left if anything, sliding just but. He looks a little perplexed that it didn't fall right. Still, one under through two certainly isn't bad.

Hole 10, par 5 — Birdie, -1 for day, -3 for tournament

Tiger has now birdied all five par 5s he's played this week, but this is the first one that came the easy way—meaning on the green in two. Woods found the first cut off rough down the left side with his tdrive, then played a really nice approach through the middle of the green to the back edge. His 30-footer for eagle was right the hole way but left a stress-free birdie putt. An ideal start.