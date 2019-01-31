Watch: Special Olympics Golfer Amy Bockerstette Converts Par at Phoenix Open Practice Round

Bockerstette became the first person with down syndrome to receive a college athletics scholarship in May 2018. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 31, 2019

The Waste Management Phoenix Open began on Thursday morning, but the highlight of the festivities at TPC Scottsdale may have came on Wednesday afternoon. 

Paradise Valley Community College golfer Amy Bockerstette took on the course's famous par-3 16th hole alongside 2018 Phoenix Open champion Gary Woodland, netting a par following a save out of the sand trap. 

Bockerstette became the first golfer with down syndrome to receive a college athletics scholarship in May 2018, per the Arizona Republic. Eight months later, Bockerstette stepped her game up a notch, accomplishing an impressive feat at TPC Scottsdale. 

Woodland said Bockerstette's par was, “by far the coolest thing I’ve ever experienced," according to Golfweek. "I’ve never rooted so hard for somebody on a golf course."

More Golf

