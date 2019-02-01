The Super Bowl falls on the same Sunday as the final round of two major golf tournaments: the PGA Tour's Waste Management Open and the European Tour's Saudi International. That provides oddsmakers with plenty of material for some good ol' cross-sport prop bets.

Here are the best ones to take...if you're in a location where this sort of thing is legal, of course. We have BetDSI and Sportsbook.ag to thank for these creative, money-sucking traps.

Jon Rahm final-round score (-20.5) vs. longest touchdown scored

Rahm is one of the hottest players in the world, having posted top-eight finishes in each of his last five starts. He's having another solid week in Phoenix—he was six under through 34 holes at the time of writing—but he's not currently near the lead, so there's a good chance he's playing catchup on Sunday. It feels like four-under 67 is a fair bet, which would mean the Patriots or Rams would need a 46-yard touchdown to cover. Both teams have had two weeks to study film and prepare for the opposing offense, which would seem to make a glaring defensive miscue less likely.

The pick: Rahm -20.5 (-115)

Brandin Cooks receptions (-0.5) vs. Brooks Koepka final-round birdies

Cooks is Jared Goff's second favorite target after Robert Woods, and he's tallied 12 catches over the Rams' two playoff victories. Koepka, on the other hand, squeaked by the cut at the Saudi International and has just five birdies over the first few days. He's well back of contention and something tells me he's eager to get back stateside. Moreover, I suspect the Rams will fall behind early, meaning they'll be throwing the ball early and often.

The pick: Cooks -0.5 (-115)

Total yardage of all touchdowns (-18.5) vs. Rickie Fowler final-round score

This goes hand-in-hand with the Rahm bet—simply put, I'm counting on not too many long touchdowns. Let's say there are six total in the game, and that they average 12 yards. That's a total of 72, and 72 - 18.5 = 53.5. Rickie is playing well this week, having fired an opening-round 64, but 53.5 ain't in the cards.

The pick: Fowler +19.5 (-115)

Which will be higher on 2/3: Bubba Watson's longest drive (-160) or Tom Brady's passing yards (+125)?

Watson remains one of the longest players on tour, and TPC Scottsdale's combination of dry air and firm turf produces some of the longest tee shots of any course on tour. Watson's longest drive in the opening round was 350 yards, and he poked one 363 on Friday. Assuming he produces similarly off the tee on Sunday, I like his odds, particularly because I think the Patriots will jump ahead early and feed Sony Michel in the second half.

The pick: Watson (-160)

Which will be higher on 2/3: Rickie Fowler's score (-130) or C.J. Anderson's rushing yards (+100)?

Anderson has been the surprise feature back in both of L.A.'s playoff wins, despite the Rams having arguably the league's best back in Todd Gurley. He rushed for 123 yards against the Cowboys and 44 against the Saints, but I suspect Gurley will once again be the feature back in the biggest of all games. There's a really good chance Andreson doesn't get more than five or six carries, and he's not a home-run threat, so I feel pretty comfortable with Rickie here.

The pick: Fowler (-130)

BONUS - Avoid at all costs: Super Bowl attendance (-250) vs. Waste Management Phoenix Open attendance (+190)

The WMPO tournament organizers announced they won't be releasing official attendance figures this year, for whatever reason. So, to avoid the miserable task of trying to get your money back after a void bet, you'd do well to skip this one altogether.