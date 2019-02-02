Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus joined President Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Fla. on Saturday. Trump tweeted a picture of the trio early Saturday afternoon.

Great morning at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida with @JackNicklaus and @TigerWoods! pic.twitter.com/mdPN4yvS8e — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2019

Both Nicklaus and Woods are "regular golf partners" with Trump, according to the Associated Press.

Nicklaus has the most major championships in golf history with 18. Woods is second on the all-time list with 14. Trump's reported handicap is 2.8.