Picks and Plays for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The PGA Tour’s West Coast swing continues with a trip to the Monterey Peninsula for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am, a week filled with golf on three different courses, breathtaking views of Stillwater cove, and Bill Murray cracking jokes with the gallery while your fantasy player is lining up a 12 footer for birdie. Ahh…the beauty of the Crosby Clambake.

This year’s field is a bit on the lean side, as it features just seven of the top 20 players in the world. The favorite this week is world No. 3 Dustin Johnson (5/1), who comes in following a win in Saudi Arabia.

Each golfer will play one round each at Pebble Beach, Monterey Peninsula CC’s Shore Course and Spyglass Hill, before a 54-hole cut. The tournament’s final round will conclude at Pebble Beach.

This week will be the first of two stops at Pebble this season, though the softer conditions players will enjoy this weekend will be the polar opposite of what they’ll face in June, at the U.S. Open.

Winners of the AT&T over the last 10 years have been a mixed bag of high-profile names like DJ, Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson, and journeymen like Ted Potter Jr., D.A. Points and Vaughn Taylor.

With that in mind, here’s a look at your picks and plays for the AT&T.

Nuts and bolts

Courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links (6,816 yards, par 72)

Monterey Peninsula CC (6,958 yards, par 71)

Spyglass Hill (6,858 yards, par 72)

Defending Champ: Ted Potter Jr. (270, -17)

Weather Forecast: Cool conditions, with high temps in the low 50’s. Chance of rain Friday-Sunday

Like

Jason Day (10/1, $11,700)

Fresh of a T5 in his title defense at the Farmers Insurance Open, Day returns to Pebble Beach in search of what has turned into an elusive win at the AT&T. His track record points to a big week at Pebble, where he has three top-five finishes over the last four years, including a T2 in 2018.

Day has had a single round de-rail his chances of winning the past two years, but he traditionally putts well on the poa annua greens and ranks in the Top 30 in strokes gained around the green, which will be key this week.

Value

Jordan Spieth (28/1, $10,800)

For Spieth, value comes with his world ranking. Yes, he’s won the AT&T (2017). Yes, he’s a three-time major champion. But he’s dipped to 21st in the Official World Golf Rankings, and with that comes some appetizing odds. With a T35 in his last start at the Farmers, it’s clear Jordan is still figuring some things out, but an opening round 65 at Torrey Pines leads you to believe he’s closer than many may think. He has top 10s in three of his last five starts at the AT&T, including a win two years ago. Comfortable surroundings and winning memories usually bring out the best in these guys.

Sleeper

Kevin Na (66/1, $9,200)

Na’s track record at the AT&T has been sprinkled with a bit of everything: three top 20’s, including two top five’s, in his last six appearances at Pebble to go along with a couple of MC’s along the way. His skill set around the greens, along with his odds, is what makes him the perfect sleeper pick. Na ranks fourth on tour in SG around the green, and with Pebble’s tiny putting surfaces, short game is always at a premium.

Stay Away

Kevin Kisner (66/1, $9,200)

Hasn’t cracked the top 25 in a full field event since the RSM in November.

He has missed the cut in two of his last three appearances at the AT&T. That, combined with a struggling short game (202nd in strokes gained around the green)