Brooks Koepka Says Patrick Reed Apologized to U.S. Teammates After Ryder Cup

Reed publicly complained about Team USA's decision-making during the Ryder Cup in an interview, calling out captain Jim Furyk among other things.

By Emily Caron
February 06, 2019

Golfer Brooks Koepka said that Patrick Reed apologized to his American teammates after the Ryder Cup in the U.S. team's group text, Koepka said on Tuesday during a radio interview on WFAN.

According to Koepka, Reed addressed the Ryder Cup drama that followed the United State's 17.5–10.5 loss to Europe. Just hours after play finished at Le Golf National, Reed publicly aired his grievances with the team to the New York Times and said he felt "blindsided" by not being paired with Jordan Spieth after previous successful partnerships. Reed suggested the reason was because Spieth didn't want to play with him. 

Reed also complained about captain Jim Furyk's decisions by adding that he shouldn't have sat out two sessions given his Ryder Cup pedigree. 

“Patrick, funny enough I texted him on Monday or Tuesday [after the Ryder Cup]," Koepka said. "I was in Scotland playing and I got a text from him, a group chat, and like he said, ‘Don’t believe everything you read.'”

Koepka added that Reed then followed his initial text with an apology.

“Obviously the things with Patrick, it just kinda took on a life of its own," Koepka continued. "We’ve got a group text, and there were some texts that were sent, and he kind of apologized for some things.”

A number of the Ryder cup team came to captain Jim Furyk's defense shortly after Reed's initial comments were made. Several comments contradicted Reed's account—an anonymous team captain, Furyk himself and Thomas all suggested Reed knew he'd be playing with Tiger well before the action at Le Golf National. 

He tip-toed around addressing the comments a few weeks later at the WGC-HSBC Champions when asked whether he especially wanted to play well that week to prove a point.  

“No, not really,” the reigning Masters champion said. “Ryder Cup was three, almost four weeks ago. Right now I’m just trying to play great golf and finish off the year right, because even though the PGA Tour season has now started, for the European Tour, it’s still going on."

