Brooks Koepka said Sergio Garcia acted "like a child" when he damaged as many as five greens in frustration during his third round of the Saudi International tournament on Saturday.

Garcia was disqualified from the tournament in Saudi Arabia.

In an interview with the Playing Through Podcast, Koepka expressed how frustrating Garcia's disrespect was in Saudi Arabia.

"To act like a child out there is not cool," Koepka said. "It’s not setting a good example and it’s not cool to us, showing us no respect or anybody else."

Koepka added everyone had to play the same course in response to the argument that Garcia had issues with the course conditions.

RAPAPORT: Scandal Is Forever a Part of Sergio Garcia’s Legacy

Garcia said ''in frustration, I damaged a couple of greens, for which I apologize for, and I have informed my fellow players it will never happen again."

Garcia will play next week at the Genesis Open at Rivera. Koepka hasn't confirmed yet if he will play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report