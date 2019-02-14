Ben DeArmond had a rough Wednesday morning.

A South Florida PGA professional, DeArmond was playing the Web.com tour’s LECOM Challenge on a sponsor’s exemption at Lakewood National Golf Club.

The South Florida PGA tweeted before DeArmond teed off, encouraging him.

In less than 10 minutes SFPGA Professional Ben DeArmond will tee off in the @lecomsuncoastclassis @WebDotComTour event at Lakewood National Golf Club! We wish him the best! Follow along at - https://t.co/ySDCgvMKRl pic.twitter.com/uqa9xRSseF — South Florida PGA (@southfloridapga) February 14, 2019

Boy, did that not age well.

DeArmond’s day started inauspiciously with a bogey on the first hole. The second hole is a 491-yard par 4 with water to the right and out of bounds to the left. That’s not easy for your average hacker, but a pro should be able to navigate it without too much trouble—or, at least not as much trouble as DeArmond had. DeArmond struggled just as much we think we would.

According to Golf, DeArmond hit his first tee shot out of play. His second tee ball also went OB, and the third, and the fourth, and the fifth, and the sixth. Finally, after pulling a seventh ball out of his bag, DeArmond found the fairway. His score for the hole at that point was 13.

DeArmond’s next two shots put him on the fringe, and he put it in the hole with an up-and-down for 17.

The rest of the scorecard isn’t much prettier, with four more bogeys on the front for a score of 54 on the first nine. He settled down on the back, though, carding just one bogey in the second half of his round for a total of 91.