Tony Romo to Play in PGA Tour's AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

The former Cowboys quarterback and CBS commentator is returning to the PGA Tour on a sponsor's exemption.

By Tristan Jung
February 19, 2019

Tony Romo will return to the PGA at the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament, the event announced on Tuesday. 

Romo accepted a sponsor's exemption to play the event. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS commentator has plenty of golf experience. Last year, Romo won the celebrity title at the American Century Classic and advanced from preliminaries in Web.com Tour qualifying. Romo played his first PGA Tour event at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in March 2018, where he finished last. Romo went viral two weeks ago after hitting a crazy shot from the hospitality patio at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The Byron Nelson takes place on May 9-12 at the Trinity Forest Golf Club, where Romo is a member.

"We've talked about it for years. He's tried to qualify for some of them, has had conflicts with football. Now we're playing at Trinity Forest, his home course, and he's not playing football," tournament director Jon Drogo told the Dallas Morning News

The tournament will be broadcast by Golf Channel and CBS, meaning that Romo's coworkers will get to comment on his play if he makes the cut. Dallas native Jordan Spieth and defending champion Aaron Wise are also committed to playing the event. 

