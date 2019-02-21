Tiger Commits to Bay Hill and Players, to Skip Honda Classic

Woods clarified his pre-Masters schedule by committing to the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship. 

By Daniel Rapaport
February 21, 2019

Tiger Woods ended speculation as to which tournaments he'll play in anticipation of the Masters, as the 14-time major champion officially committed to the Arnold Palmer Invitaitonal at Bay Hill (March 7-10) and the Players Championship (March 14-17). Consequently, he will skip next week's Honda Classic, an event played near his home in Jupiter, Fla. 

The PGA Tour's revamped schedule for the 2018-19 season placed a number of marquee events before the Masters, which begins April 11. Woods said he wanted to limit his schedule this year to avoid some fatigue issues, which he complained about toward the latter half of 2018.  He was always likely to enter the Players Championship, which is happening in March instead of May for the first time since 2006. That meant Woods had to make a difficult choice that realistically came down Bay Hill and the Honda, as playing five weeks in a row is not desireable for the 43-year-old.

He is an eight-time winner of the Bay Hill Invitational, while his best finish at the Honda is T2. 

Woods is making his third start of the year this week at the WGC-Mexico Championship, and the Players will mark his fourth event in five weeks. He is expected to make play his final pre-Masters tournament at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (March 27-31), which would be his fifth event of 2019. He also played five events before Augusta last year. 

It was at the 2018 Honda Classic that Woods' comeback kicked into gear. He finished T12 before tying for second at the following week's Valspar Championship. Woods has not yet announed whether he will play the Valspar this year, though it looks increasingly unlikely. 

Woods finished T5 last year at Bay Hill. 

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message