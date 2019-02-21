Tiger Woods ended speculation as to which tournaments he'll play in anticipation of the Masters, as the 14-time major champion officially committed to the Arnold Palmer Invitaitonal at Bay Hill (March 7-10) and the Players Championship (March 14-17). Consequently, he will skip next week's Honda Classic, an event played near his home in Jupiter, Fla.

The PGA Tour's revamped schedule for the 2018-19 season placed a number of marquee events before the Masters, which begins April 11. Woods said he wanted to limit his schedule this year to avoid some fatigue issues, which he complained about toward the latter half of 2018. He was always likely to enter the Players Championship, which is happening in March instead of May for the first time since 2006. That meant Woods had to make a difficult choice that realistically came down Bay Hill and the Honda, as playing five weeks in a row is not desireable for the 43-year-old.

Unfortunately, due to the schedule this year, I cannot play all the events I want to. I will be taking next week off and playing in the @APinv and @THEPLAYERSChamp. Sorry to miss seeing Jack and everyone at Honda. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 21, 2019

He is an eight-time winner of the Bay Hill Invitational, while his best finish at the Honda is T2.

Woods is making his third start of the year this week at the WGC-Mexico Championship, and the Players will mark his fourth event in five weeks. He is expected to make play his final pre-Masters tournament at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (March 27-31), which would be his fifth event of 2019. He also played five events before Augusta last year.

It was at the 2018 Honda Classic that Woods' comeback kicked into gear. He finished T12 before tying for second at the following week's Valspar Championship. Woods has not yet announed whether he will play the Valspar this year, though it looks increasingly unlikely.

Woods finished T5 last year at Bay Hill.