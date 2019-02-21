How to Watch 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship: Live Stream, Watch Online, TV Channel, Tiger Woods Start Time

Find out how to watch the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship from Feb. 21-24.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 21, 2019

Tiger Woods will be looking to add to his lengthy run of success at World Golf Championship tournaments when the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship begins on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

This year's tournament will mark Woods's first WGC appearance since 2014. A seven-time winner of the event, Woods has never made a showing since it moved to Mexico two years ago. 

The 2019 championship features 46 of the top 50 players in the world, including Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson. 

Here's everything you need to know about this year's WGC-Mexico Championship:

Round 1-2: Thursday, Feb. 21 and Friday, Feb. 22

Featured groups: Noon - 7 p.m. on PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3 - 6 p.m. on PGA Tour Live

Tiger Woods's tee time: 2:03 p.m. for Round 1, 12:51 p.m. for Round 2.

TV Channel: Golf Channel

Live Stream: fuboTV

Round 3: Saturday, Feb. 23

Featured groups: 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. on PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3 - 6 p.m. on PGA Tour Live

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: fuboTV

Round 3: Sunday, Feb. 24

Featured groups: 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. on PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3 - 6 p.m. on PGA Tour Live

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: fuboTV

 

