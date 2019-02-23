After Tiger Woods striped his tee shot at the par-5 17th, he had good reason to believe he could sneak into the Sunday final group at the WGC-Mexico Championship. He was three under for the day, eight under for the tournament and had just a 5 iron in his hand.

He fanned the 5 iron into a greenside bunker. Then, disaster struck.

Woods four-putted for a disastrous double bogey—his first four-putt in a non-major since 2010—then three-putted the 16th to kill his chances of contending for a 19th World Golf Championship title. It was the first time in Woods' PGA Tour career that he went four-putt, three-putt.

He would need 35 putts for the day and settled for a one-under 70. At six-under total, he'll enter the final round at Club de Golf Chapultepec well behind Dustin Johnson's lead—he was eight back when he finished his round.

The round started positively, as Woods birdied the first two holes to jump inside the top 5.

He'd play the rest of the front nine in one-over to turn in one-under 34.

Woods hit a beautiful 5-wood with his second into the par-5 11th, leading to birdie, and added another with a 23-foot putt at the long par-3 14th.

That's when the putter went south, quickly. Woods ran his birdie putt about four feet by on 15, then hit the left lip with his par effort. He decided not to mark his ball prior to his two-footer for bogey, and that too caught the left lip.

Golf is hard.



Double bogey for Tiger Woods. pic.twitter.com/ZN3Lz1U6mQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 23, 2019

It was Woods' second double bogey of the week—the first came on his first hole of the tournament after he hooked a fairway wood out of bounds.

He would bounce back with a closing birdie that was set up by a wonderful approach to seven feet, putting a bow on what was a difficult back nine.

For the third time in three starts this year, Woods' Sunday round will be little more than an opportunity to build momentum and climb up the leaderboard for FedEx and world ranking points. He will take next week off before playing the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill and the Players in back-to-back weeks.