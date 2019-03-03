Keith Mitchell Birdies 18 to Win Honda Classic Over Koepka, Fowler

Mitchell played his last seven holes in four under and made a 15-footer for his first PGA Tour victory. 

By Daniel Rapaport
March 03, 2019

The Honda Classic leaderboard featured a number of marquee names. There was 56-year-old Vijay Singh, trying to become the oldest PGA Tour winner ever and pick up his 35th career win. There was Brooks Koepka, looking for a statement win with the Masters on the horizon. And there was Rickie Fowler, searching for his second victory of 2019 .

In the end, they all were looking up the leaderboard at one Keith Mitchell. 

Mitchell played the last seven holes at the brutal PGA National course in four under, and made a 15-footer for birdie to finish at nine under and beat Koepka and Fowler by a single stroke. It's the long-hitting 27-year-old's first victory on Tour, and one that books him a spot in the field at Augusta. 

FINAL SCORES:
1. Mitchell -9
2. Koepka -8
Fowler -8
4. Palmer -7
Glover -7
6. Singh -6
7. Lee -5
7. Clark -4

Mitchell bogeyed his first two holes of the day and sat at five under on the 12th tee. That's when he kicked things into gear, birdieing 12 and 13 before heading to the dreaded Bear Trap (stretch). Mitchell flagged his iron shot on the par-5 15th and converted the birdie, then made routine pars on 16 and 17 before stepping to the par-5 18th tee. 

By that time, both Koepka and Fowler had already birdied 18 to finish the tournament at eight under. Fowler birdied three of his last four holes, including a 40-plus-footer on 17, to give himself a solid opportunity to win the Honda for the second time in three years.

Mitchel knew a birdie on 18 would do the trick, but his tugged tee shot finished in a fairway bunker and forced a layup. With his third, the University of Georgia graduate hit a solid wedge shot to 15 feet below the hole then poured the left-to-righter in the center for a $1.2 million payday. 

Singh held around for much of the day before his chances unraveled at the par-3 17th, where his tee shot found the water and led to bogey. He finished sixth at six under, one behind Lucas Glover and Ryan Palmer, the latter of whom shot up the leaderboard by shooting 63 much earlier in the day. 

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message