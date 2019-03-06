Former Cowboys quarterback and current CBS football analyst Tony Romo has received a sponsor's invite to compete in the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship later this month, the PGA Tour announced Wednesday.

This will mark the second consecutive year that Romo has played in the event, where he finished dead last in his PGA Tour debut last March. The four-time Pro Bowler shot 77–82 to finish at 15-over par, missing the cut by 16 shots. He is also scheduled to participate in the AT&T Byron Nelson, which is played in May at his home course, Trinity Forest Golf Club.

“Golf has been a passion of mine throughout my life, giving me another athletic outlet to hone my skills and compete,” Romo said in a statement. “The opportunity to compete at the highest levels of golf, the PGA Tour event, was a dream come true for me. I’m thankful to the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship for inviting me to join them once again this year, and I’m excited at the chance to compete against the best of the best.”

Romo will retain his amateur status when he makes his second PGA Tour start on March 28.

Despite the disappointing start to his professional golf career, Romo won last year's celebrity title at the American Century Classic in Lake Tahoe and advanced from preliminaries in Web.com Tour qualifying. Romo also recently went viral two weeks ago after hitting a crazy shot from the hospitality patio at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Romo played alongside Jim Furyk in the Pebble Beach event.