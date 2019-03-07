A hole-in-one is the most elusive milestone in golf. Many really solid players go their entire golfing lives without one.

That's what makes the following clip so frustrating.

D.A. Points immediately hated his tee shot off Bay Hill's par-3 7th on Thursday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The ball then landed on the green and rolled straight into the hole for a protypical hole-in-one.

In my weekend game at home, if you complain about a tee shot in the fairway (on a par 4 or 5) or on the green, you must pay $5. If you complain about a hole-in-one...let's just say you might not be invited back the following weekend.