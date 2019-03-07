Watch: D.A. Points Complains About a Hole-In-One

Points immediately didn't like his shot on the par-3 7th at Bay Hill...then it went in the hole for an ace. 

By Daniel Rapaport
March 07, 2019

A hole-in-one is the most elusive milestone in golf. Many really solid players go their entire golfing lives without one. 

That's what makes the following clip so frustrating.

D.A. Points immediately hated his tee shot off Bay Hill's par-3 7th on Thursday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The ball then landed on the green and rolled straight into the hole for a protypical hole-in-one. 

In my weekend game at home, if you complain about a tee shot in the fairway (on a par 4 or 5) or on the green, you must pay $5. If you complain about a hole-in-one...let's just say you might not be invited back the following weekend. 

