Watch: Francesco Molinari Drains 45-Footer to Shoot 64 at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Will it be enough to win?

By Daniel Rapaport
March 10, 2019

There's something about that 18th green at Bay Hill. 

We've seen Tiger drop a number of dramatic birdie putts on it to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Last year, Rory McIlroy made another long birdie to cap a final-round 64 that saw him take the title. 

It happened again on Sunday. 

Reigning British Open champion Francesco Molinari drained a 44-footer for birdie to shoot 64 and post 12 under, which gave him a two-shot lead over Matthew Fitzpatrick. 

Molinari started the day six behind Fitzpatrick's lead, but he made eight birdies and no bogeys to give himself a great chance of picking up his third PGA Tour victory in the past eight months. He'll have to wait about two hours to see if the 12-under total is good enough, but what a way to finish an already incredible round. 

