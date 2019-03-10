Tiger Scheduled to Speak With Media at Players, Still No Word If He'll Play

Woods is scheduled to speak with media on Tuesday, which would suggest he's on track to play next week. 

By Daniel Rapaport
March 10, 2019

Tiger Woods is scheduled to speak with the media on Tuesday ahead of the Players Championship, which could be a sign that he plans to tee it up next week at TPC Sawgrass despite a neck strain

That neck injury forced Woods, a two-time winner of the Players, to withdraw from this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. He tweeted that he had been dealing with the injury "for weeks" but that he hoped to be ready for the Players. 

That tweet sparked concern within the golf world, as Wood's long injury history is well-documented. Woods returned from spinal fusion surgery, his fourth back operation, in December 2017. He finished T11 at last year's Players Championship. 

Woods can still withdraw from the Players any time before his Thursday tee time, but that the Tour announced his interview schedule suggests tournament organizers are operating under the assumption he'll play. 

Woods' schedule beyond the Players is not known—there is some belief he'll play the Valspar Championship, which is the week after the Players, as well as the WGC-Match Play Championship, which is March 27-April 1 in Austin, Texas. 

The Masters begins April 11. 

      Modal message