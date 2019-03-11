Tiger Woods said that he's feeling good ahead of the PGA Tour's Players Championship, which begins Thursday, according to Golfweek.

Last week, Woods withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational due to a neck strain. He also mentioned that his lower back would aim to compete in the The Players. The tournament runs through March 17.

"Everything is good," Woods said. "I feel good. I needed last week off."

Woods, 43, arrived at TPC Sawgrass on Monday as he begins prep for Thursday's tournament. He told Golfweek that he hadn't practiced prior to Saturday, when he went through a light session.

During the first two days of the Players Championship, Woods is slated to be paired with the reigning tournament winner, Webb Simpson, and Patrick Reed.

Woods has competed in three tournaments this season. He most recently participated in the World Golf Championship-Mexico Championship on Feb. 24.