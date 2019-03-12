Taking place two months earlier than usual, The Players Championship remains one of the biggest golf tournaments on the PGA Tour and features a loaded field in preparation for the first major of the year––the Masters in April. Three golfers who have never won it top the Players Championship odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, with Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy listed as +1200 co-favorites (wager $100 to win $1,200).

Justin Thomas is the +1600 third choice behind Johnson and McIlroy while Webb Simpson is the defending champion and much further down the board at +5000. Simpson topped Xander Schauffele, Charl Schwartzel and Jimmy Walker by four strokes a year ago with an 18-under par 270 to win the top prize of $1.98 million.

Johnson is coming off a win in the WGC-Mexico Championship at the end of February, and McIlroy placed second, one of four Top 5 finishes for him already in 2019. Thomas was second in the Genesis Open prior to that and third in the Phoenix Open, so all three of them look to be in pretty good current form heading into this tournament.

Former winner Rickie Fowler leads the next group at +2000 on the golf odds along with Justin Rose, and they are followed by Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari and Tiger Woods at +2200. Fowler won The Players Championship in 2015 in a playoff over Sergio Garcia and Kevin Kisner for arguably the biggest victory of his career. Molinari just won the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week for his second title since the 2018 British Open. Woods is a two-time winner of the event, with his last victory there happening in 2013.

Earlier this year, Fowler also won the Phoenix Open and placed second in the Honda Classic. The value on him here is too hard to ignore, so he is this week's best bet.

Other recent winners who could be in the mix to win it again include Si Woo Kim (2017), Jason Day (2016) and Martin Kaymer (2014). Of that group, Kaymer is the longest shot at +17500 and Day the shortest at +4000 with Kim in the middle at +7000. Day withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational after just six holes due to a back injury following solid finishes in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am (fourth) and Farmers Insurance Open (fifth).