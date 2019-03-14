Phil Mickelson Says His Family Used College Admissions Scammer But Didn't Commit Fraud

"We are shocked by the revelations of these events. Obviously, we were not part of this fraud."

By Jenna West
March 14, 2019

Golfer Phil Mickelson said his family used the company of alleged college admissions scammer William "Rick" Singer but didn't commit fraud.

Mickelson tweeted on Thursday that Singer's company, The Key, "guided" his family through the college admissions process and he's "shocked" by the allegations brought against Singer.

"We are shocked by the revelations of these events. Obviously, we were not part of this fraud, our kids would disown us if we ever tried to interfere," Mickelson said.

Mickelson and his wife Amy have three children, a 19-year-old daughter who goes to Brown University, a 17-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son.

The FBI and federal prosecutors in Boston charged 50 people on Tuesday, including several university athletic coaches and administrators of college entrance exams, in a nationwide college admissions cheating and recruitment scheme. It worked to help potential students cheat on college entrance exams or pose as recruited athletes to get admitted to high-profile universities with bribes of up to $6 million.

Parents allegedly paid Singer a predetermined amount which he would then steer to either an SAT or ACT administrator, or a college athletic coach. Coaches would help non-recruits get into school by saying they were recruits.

Actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud and later arrested.

