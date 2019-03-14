How to Watch the Players Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel, Tee Times

The 2019 Players Championship will begin on Thursday, March 14 in Ponte Verda Beach, Fla.

By Emily Caron
March 14, 2019

The 2019 Players Championship will begin on Thursday, March 14 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Verda Beach, Fla. The tournament will conclude on Sunday, March 17.

144 golfers will tee up at the Players this year led by defending champion Webb Simpson. Justin Rose, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffelle will start things off on Thursday with an 8:32 a.m. tee time. Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar will tee off just after 9 a.m., followed by Tiger Woods, Patrick Reed and Simpson who will tee off at 1:27 p.m.

Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth join the afternoon wave Thursday with a tee time at 1:59 p.m.

The entire tournament can be watched live online with FuboTV. Sign up today for a seven-day free trial.

Here is the tournament broadcast schedule.

• Thursday, March 14: 1 to 7 p.m. on the Golf Channel

• Friday, March 15: 1 to 7 p.m. on the Golf Channel

• Saturday, March 16: 2 to 7 p.m. on NBC Sports

• Sunday, March 17: 1 to 6 p.m. on NBC Sports

 

