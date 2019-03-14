Watch: Ryan Moore Dunks Hole-in-One On Island Green 17th at Players Championship

A dunked hole-in-one on the famous island green 17th at TPC Sawgrass is as good as it gets. 

By Daniel Rapaport
March 14, 2019

The 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass is one of the most famous par 3s in the world, featuring an island green surrounded by water. The hole has seen a number of memorable moments, both good and bad, and we saw another one on Thursday at the Players Championship. 

Ryan Moore dunked his ball straight into the hole for a dramatic hole-in-one. 

It's just the ninth time a player has aced the 17th in competition during the Players, and it's Moore's fifth ace on the PGA Tour. 

What a memory. 

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message