The 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass is one of the most famous par 3s in the world, featuring an island green surrounded by water. The hole has seen a number of memorable moments, both good and bad, and we saw another one on Thursday at the Players Championship.

Ryan Moore dunked his ball straight into the hole for a dramatic hole-in-one.

🚨🚨🚨 ACE ON 17 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/8fmqxas5PS — SI Golf (@SI_Golf) March 14, 2019

It's just the ninth time a player has aced the 17th in competition during the Players, and it's Moore's fifth ace on the PGA Tour.

What a memory.