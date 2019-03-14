A dunked hole-in-one on the famous island green 17th at TPC Sawgrass is as good as it gets.
The 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass is one of the most famous par 3s in the world, featuring an island green surrounded by water. The hole has seen a number of memorable moments, both good and bad, and we saw another one on Thursday at the Players Championship.
Ryan Moore dunked his ball straight into the hole for a dramatic hole-in-one.
🚨🚨🚨 ACE ON 17 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/8fmqxas5PS— SI Golf (@SI_Golf) March 14, 2019
It's just the ninth time a player has aced the 17th in competition during the Players, and it's Moore's fifth ace on the PGA Tour.
What a memory.