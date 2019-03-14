Despite an injury scare, Tiger Woods is back at TPC Sawgrass to compete in the PGA Tour's flagship tournament, the Players Championship.

Woods's status for this event was up in the air after he pulled out of last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational with a neck strain, but he said earlier in the week that the decision to sit out was cautionary and that his neck feels good.

Woods is a two-time winner of the Players, which is being played in March for the first time since 2006—the last 12 editions were played in early May. He finished T11 last year, a finish that kick-started his comeback season that culminated in a victory at the Tour Championship.

Woods will tee off his first round alongside defending Players champ Webb Simpson and reigning Masters champion Patrick Reed at 1:27 p.m. EST. The broadcast will be on Golf Channel, and PGA Tour Live will show Woods/Simpson/Reed as one of its afternoon featured pairings.

