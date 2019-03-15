Oh, how quickly things can get away from you at TPC Sawgrass. Even if "you" is Tiger Woods.

Woods had just come off a birdie on 16 and was three under for his round, five under for the Players Championship and just two shots off the lead when he headed to the island green 17th on Friday morning. There wasn't much wind, and the pin was in a reasonable spot toward the back-middle of the green, making for about the easiest conditions you'll ever see on such a treacherous hole.

Woods promptly hit two in the water and made a quadruple bogey 7.

2⃣ in the 💦 for 🐯 at 1⃣7⃣!pic.twitter.com/yRjbcUAnGd — SI Golf (@SI_Golf) March 15, 2019

The first one was a bit of a pull that landed on the back part of the putting surface, bounced firmly and trickled into the water.

He then opted to play his third from the drop area and promptly pulled another wedge, which also went long left into the drink.

He finally found dry land with his fifth, then two putted for a disastrous quad. In the span of about 10 minutes, Woods went from near the lead to right on the cut line. It's a reminder the damage one hole out at TPC Sawgrass can do.