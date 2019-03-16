Tiger Has Funny Moment, Posts Indifferent 72 on Saturday at Players

Tiger made the turn in three-over 39 but came back with three birdies on the back to salvage a 72. 

By Daniel Rapaport
March 16, 2019

Tiger Woods' final round on Sunday at the Players Championship will be his last stroke play round before the Masters, but it won't come with the adrenaline of contending for a tournament title. 

That was made sure by an indifferent even-par 72 on Saturday that leaves Woods at three under for the tournament, well back from the top of a crowded leaderboard that includes some of the game's biggest stars. He was in a tie for 42nd when he walked off the course.

The round did include one light-hearted moment indicative of Woods' newfound lightheartedness on the course. 

After his playing partner Kevin Na was a beat over-eager to pick his birdie putt out of the hole on the island green 17th, Woods poked fun by mimicking that same motion. 

That was Woods' final birdie of the day and his third on the back nine, completing an admirable comeback after the round got off to a brutal start. Woods was three over par after his first eight holes and found himself in danger of missing the secondary cut before the back nine flurry. 

The birdie was Woods' second of the week on 17, the same hole where he made quadruple bogey on Friday after hitting two balls in the water

Woods now has just one stroke play round left before the Masters begins on April 11. After declining to play in next week's Valspar Championship, Woods' lone remaining tournament before Augusta will be the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship, which begins Marchh 27.

