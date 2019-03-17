Tiger Woods was in an upbeat mood after finishing the Players Championship with a round of three-under 69 in difficult conditions, telling assembled reporters he's excited about the way he's hitting the ball with the Masters just 25 days away.

"It's right on track," Woods said of his Augusta preparation.

Sunday's round was his lowest of the week and featured four birdies and just a lone bogey, though his six under total will see him finish outside the top 20 for the first time this season. He was in a tie for 33rd when he walked off the course.

The best shots of the day led to pars, however. Woods holed out from the bunker on the par-3 12th to escape with a 3 and hit a nifty chip from the island 17th green to within four feet to make another unlikely par.

There were encouraging signs this week for the 14-time major champion. Woods looked comfortable shaping the ball both ways and continued to show impressive control with his driver. He also finished in the positive in strokes gained putting on Sunday (1.149) for the third time in four rounds after he was seen working with putting instructor Matt Killen earlier in the week.

Sunday marked Woods's final stroke-play round until the Masters, as he is opting to skip next week's Valspar Championship. His lone start between now and the year's first major will come at the WGC-Match Play, where he is guaranteed at least three rounds even if he does not advance to the knockout stage.