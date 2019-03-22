17-Year-Old Akshay Bhatia to Miss Cut in PGA Tour Debut

The country's top-ranked junior and No. 8 amateur in the world will miss the Valspar cut after a two-day total of four over.

By Daniel Rapaport
March 22, 2019

Akshay Bhatia, the confident 17-year-old who is the top ranked junior in the country and the No. 8 amateur int he world, is likely to miss the Valspar Championship cut in his PGA Tour debut. 

After raising some eyebrows on Wednesday by saying his goal was not to make the cut but win the tournament, Bhatia birdied his first hole Thursday but struggled from there on out in shooting a three-over 74.

He got off to an even stronger start on Friday, birdeing three of his first five holes to move inside the cutline, but his momentum was killed by a double-bogey on the par-4 9th.

He added a birdie and three more bogeys on the back for a one-over 72, but his 36-hole total of four-over 146 will miss the cut. 

Bhatia has had a remarkable run recently, winning three of his last four starts prior to this week. That includes the prestigious Jones Cup, where a victory earned him an exemption into this falls' RSM Classic. 

Bhatia plans to skip college and turn pro shortly after the Walker Cup, which will take place on Sept. 7-8 at Royal Liverpool. 

