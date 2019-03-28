I could try to describe the up-and-down Tiger Woods just made at the WGC-Dell Match Play, but you really should just watch it.

Lefty. From his knees. Under a bush. To four feet. A truly unbelievable shot. You could give me (and him) 200 balls and he's not doing any better than that.

It came at a good time, too—Woods was in danger of falling 2 down to Brandt Snedeker, but the par was good enough to tie the hole.

That's the second crazy shot we've seen Tiger pull off this year—remember the WGC-Mexico Championship, when he sliced a 9-iron around a tree from the bunker?

Say what you want about the overall state of Tiger's golf game, but he's still got an unbelievable ability to come up with escape shots.