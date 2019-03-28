Watch: Tiger Makes Ridiculous Up-and-Down, Lefty, From His Knees

Tiger magic. You have to see it to believe it. 

By Daniel Rapaport
March 28, 2019

I could try to describe the up-and-down Tiger Woods just made at the WGC-Dell Match Play, but you really should just watch it. 

Lefty. From his knees. Under a bush. To four feet. A truly unbelievable shot. You could give me (and him) 200 balls and he's not doing any better than that. 

It came at a good time, too—Woods was in danger of falling 2 down to Brandt Snedeker, but the par was good enough to tie the hole. 

That's the second crazy shot we've seen Tiger pull off this year—remember the WGC-Mexico Championship, when he sliced a 9-iron around a tree from the bunker

Say what you want about the overall state of Tiger's golf game, but he's still got an unbelievable ability to come up with escape shots. 

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message