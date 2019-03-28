Tiger Woods hasn't had his best stuff at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. He got away with a subpar performance on Wednesday, when Aaron Wise was worse. It caught up to him Thursday.

Woods lost 2 and 1 to Brandt Snedeker to drop to 1-1-0 in the Tour's only match play event, and he'll now need some help if he is to advance to the 16-man knockout stage—he'll need to beat Patrick Cantlay, who beat Wise 5 and 3, on Friday and have Wise beat Snedeker.

Snedeker snagged the early lead over Woods with a birdie at 3 and never trailed the rest of the match. He pushed the lead to 2 up when Woods bogeyed the par-3 7th, but Woods managed to birdie 8 to pull one closer. Snedeker carried a 1 up lead both players made the turn.

That's when the highlight of the day—the year?—came. Woods pumped his second shot on the par-4 10th way over the green, and it wound up under a bush. Woods then hit one of the more remarkable shots you'll ever see—lefty, while kneeling, with the club upside down—to four feet and drained the par effort.

Whatever momentum he built from that shot didn't last long, as Snedeker once again pushed the lead to 2 up when Woods double-bogeyed the driveable par-4 13th. On the very next hole, Tiger came up with another excellent shot, this time from a fairway bunker, to make birdie and cut his defecit to 1 down.

But Snedeker birdied the par-5 16th to go up and seize control of the match. Woods conceded after missing his birdie effort on the par-3 17th.

Woods was roughly even par on his own ball for the second straight day.