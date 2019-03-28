Tony Romo Shoots Seven-Over 79, in Last Place at PGA Tour's Corales Event

Tony Romo finished dead last in this event last year, and he's on pace to do the same this go around. 

By Daniel Rapaport
March 28, 2019

Tony Romo is a very, very good golfer. Just, perhaps, not quite good enough to be a PGA Tour player. 

Romo posted a seven-over 79 on Thursday at the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, a round that left him in dead last place when he walked off the course. 

This is the four-time Pro Bowler and current CBS commentator's second-ever PGA Tour start—he made his debut at last year's Corales tournament, where he finished dead last by six shots. 

Romo, who advanced past the preliminary stages of Web.com Tour qualifying school but failed to move past the first stage, bogeyed three of his first four holes and made a triple-bogey 7 on the 8th hole after losing his tee ball. He failed to make a birdie all day and added one more bogey at the 13th before making par on the last five holes. 

The Corales, which is in the Dominican Republic, features one of the weakest fields of any PGA Tour event this year. The world's best are in Austin for the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship, and there are only three players ranked inside the top 100 playing in the Dominican Republic.

Romo is playing as an amateur on a sponsor's exemption. He has also received an exemption into May's AT&T Byron Nelson, which takes place at his home course of Trinity Forest in Dallas.

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message