Tony Romo is a very, very good golfer. Just, perhaps, not quite good enough to be a PGA Tour player.

Romo posted a seven-over 79 on Thursday at the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, a round that left him in dead last place when he walked off the course.

This is the four-time Pro Bowler and current CBS commentator's second-ever PGA Tour start—he made his debut at last year's Corales tournament, where he finished dead last by six shots.

Romo, who advanced past the preliminary stages of Web.com Tour qualifying school but failed to move past the first stage, bogeyed three of his first four holes and made a triple-bogey 7 on the 8th hole after losing his tee ball. He failed to make a birdie all day and added one more bogey at the 13th before making par on the last five holes.

The Corales, which is in the Dominican Republic, features one of the weakest fields of any PGA Tour event this year. The world's best are in Austin for the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship, and there are only three players ranked inside the top 100 playing in the Dominican Republic.

Romo is playing as an amateur on a sponsor's exemption. He has also received an exemption into May's AT&T Byron Nelson, which takes place at his home course of Trinity Forest in Dallas.