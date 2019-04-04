Tiger Woods to Launch Series of Head-to-Head Matches With GolfTV

The first match has already been set for Tokyo.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 04, 2019

Tiger Woods is partnering with GolfTV to launch a series of head-to-head matches, Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav announced on Thursday.

According to Zaslav, the first match has already been planned for Tokyo, while most of the other events will also take place outside the United States. Zaslav added that the two sides will "play around with the format" of the matches, which will be distributed on GolfTV's OTT platforms.

GolfTV was launched by Discovery with the PGA Tour in 2018 as a live and on-demand video service. Last fall, the platform announced that Woods had agreed to a multi-year partnership.

News of Wood's newest venture comes four months after he and Phil Mickelson went head-to-head in "The Match," a winner-takes-all match play showdown in Las Vegas. While Mickelson has not yet been involved in any proceedings, Zaslav did reference the showdown as an inspiration for Woods's and GolfTV's partnership.

"We looked at it and said '[that's] pretty interesting,'" Zaslav said. "One million people came in and wanted to watch it—could we improve on it? What could we do? So we're going to do a number of those type events [and] Tiger's excited about it."

Woods will be seeking his first Masters title since 2005 when he takes the course on April 11.

