Rory McIlroy has turned in top-10 results at the Masters in each of the last five years, but has yet to earn himself a green jacket. McIlroy is set as the betting favorite at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com to finally pay out on the odds to win the Masters this weekend.

McIlroy's lack of a Masters championship is the lone blemish on his track record in major tournaments, as he's already won the U.S. Open (2011), British Open (2014), and PGA Championship (2012, 2014). However, the four-time major winner has constantly found himself on the first page of the leaderboard at Augusta, beginning his run of top-10 results at the event with an eighth-place finish in 2014. Since then McIlroy has ended up fourth, 10th, seven, and fifth at the Masters, and he's been in the top 25 golfers in eight of 10 tournaments.

And McIlroy has played well leading up to the Masters, highlighted by a victory in THE PLAYERS Championship last month. McIlroy already has five top-five results on the PGA Tour this season in eight events, along with a sixth-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Add it all up, and McIlroy has been positioned as the +700 betting favorite (wager $100 to win $700) on the 2019 Masters odds, with Dustin Johnson his closest competitor on the list at +1000. Justin Rose and Tiger Woods are then a step back of the favorites at odds of +1400.

Woods, of course, is a four-time Masters winner, but his last championship at Augusta came back in 2005 and his last major victory was the U.S. Open in 2008. Woods finished tied for fifth place at the Match Play championship his last time out, and tied for 30th place at THE PLAYERS Championship. Woods ended up tied for 32nd place at the Masters last year.

Johnson has finished among the top-10 golfers at the Masters his last three times at the tournament, with his best result fourth place in 2016. Rose was 12th at the Masters last year, and finished second at the tournament in both 2015 and 2017. Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, is back at +5000 odds for this week. No golfer has won the Masters two years in a row since Woods managed to pick up a green jacket in both 2001 and 2002.

Jon Rahm follows at +1600 on the Masters odds for this week, and with six top-10 finishes in 10 PGA Tour events this season provides more betting value than the top favorites. Rahm finished fourth at both the Masters and the PGA Championship last year. Jordan Speith, Justin Thomas, and Rickie Fowler are +1800 on the Masters odds, with Francesco Molinari at +2200, and Brooks Koepka, Paul Casey, and Tommy Fleetwood all set at golf odds of +2500.