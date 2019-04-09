The 2019 Masters gets underway Thursday in Augusta. The tournament has released its list of tee times for the first two rounds.

Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus, this year's honorary starters, will tee off at 8:15 a.m. ET. Reigning champion Patrick Reed will tee off at 10:31 a.m., as part of a group featuring Webb Simpson and Viktor Hovland.

Below is a full list of tee times and pairings:

8:30 a.m. — Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Corey Conners

8:41 a.m. — Ian Woosnam, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway

8:52 a.m. — Mike Weir, Shane Lowry, Kevin O'Connell (A)

9:03 a.m. — Angel Cabrerea, Aaron Wise, Justin Harding

9:14 a.m. — Danny Willett, Brandt Snedeker, Takumi Kanaya (A)

9:25 a.m. — Fred Couples, Si Woo Kim, JB Holmes

9:36 a.m. — Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo, Lucas Bjerregaard

9:47 a.m. — Charl Schwartzel, Charles Howell III, Eddie Pepperell

9:58 a.m. — Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson

​10:09 a.m. — Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Kyle Stanley

10:31 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland (A)

10:42 a.m. — Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman

10:53 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland

11:04 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Haotong Li, Jon Rahm

11:15 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith

​11:26 a.m. — Sandy Lyle, Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire

11:37 a.m. — Trevor Immelman, Martin Kaymer, Devon Bling (A)

11:48 a.m. — Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink

11:59 a.m. — Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Olesen

12:10 p.m. — Bernhard Langer, Matt Wallace, Alvaro Ortiz (A)

12:32 p.m. — Alex Noren, Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick

12:43 p.m. — Vijay Singh, Billy Horschel, Jovan Rebula (A)

12:54 p.m. — Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shugo Imahira

1:05 p.m. — Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter, Matt Kuchar

​1:16 p.m. — Francesco Molinari, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Tyrrell Hatton

1:27 p.m. — Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Satoshi Kodaira

1:38 p.m. — Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day

1:49 p.m. — Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas

2:00 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka