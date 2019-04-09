You have to go back to 2015 to find the last time Tiger Woods shot under 68.5 in any round of the Masters, but maybe that is because he missed the tournament in 2016 and 2017 before making his return to Augusta National in 2018. Then again, maybe not because Woods shot no better than a final-round 69 last year en route to a tie for 32nd place.

Oddsmakers at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com have set the over/under for Tiger's best round at 68.5 on the 2019 Masters props, which seems to be a solid number. The UNDER is a slight -130 favorite (bet $130 to win $100) while the OVER is a +100 underdog (bet $100 to win $100). The public loves betting on Woods to succeed, so they will need to pay a higher price to take the UNDER regardless of recent history.

That makes OVER 68.5 for Tiger's top round the best bet at the Masters, especially because he has not enjoyed much success on the PGA Tour yet this season. In 20 rounds of play over five tournaments, Woods has shot below 68.5 only three times. While he has gone UNDER 68.5 in exactly one round in three of the five tournaments, there looks to be more value on the OVER on this week's golf odds.

Keep in mind, Woods has been particularly struggling with his putting, three-putting six times in back-to-back tournaments earlier this season, which is the first time he did that in consecutive events in over 20 years.

Another solid bet is for Tiger to shoot OVER 72 in the first round at +115. At the Masters last year, Woods opened with a 73 followed by a 75, 72 and 69. The good news too is that if he lands right on 72, then it is considered a push, and you would get your money back.

But the Masters obviously is not all about Tiger Woods. In fact, the new top-ranked player in the world - Englishman Justin Rose - will be hoping to end a curse for those who have shared that distinction heading into Augusta over the years.

Just four times since the World Golf Rankings were created in 1986 has the No. 1 golfer won the Masters. Rose has finished as a runner-up in two of the previous four years and might not win it on Sunday. However, he is +285 to end up as the top player from Great Britain and Ireland behind Rory McIlroy at +160, and that also appears to be a good wager.

McIlroy continues to sit as the overall +700 favorite on the odds to win the Masters this week.