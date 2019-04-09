Figure out when and how to watch the 2019 Masters.
The 2019 Masters is quickly approaching.
As is the case every year, the tournament will officially start on Thursday, but there is plenty going on at Augusta National in the lead up to the start of the season's first major championship.
From Monday through Sunday there will be live coverage to check out.
Find tee times for all the participants here.
How to Watch
Monday
Event: Range Coverage
TV Channel (Time): CBS Sports Network (9 a.m.-11 a.m.)
Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. You can also watch with the Masters official live stream.
Tuesday
Event: Range Coverage
TV Channel (Time): CBS Sports Network (9 a.m.-11 a.m.)
Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. You can also watch with the Masters official live stream.
Wednesday
Event: Range Coverage and Par 3 Contest
TV Channel (Time): Range Coverage on CBS Sports Network (9 a.m.-11 a.m. ET) and Par 3 Contest on ESPN (3 p.m.-5 p.m. ET)
Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. You can also watch with the Masters official live stream and WatchESPN.
Thursday
Event: First Round
TV Channel (Time): CBS Sports Network (11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET) and ESPN (3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET)
Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. You can also watch with the Masters official live stream and WatchESPN.
Friday
Event: Second Round
TV Channel (Time): CBS Sports Network (11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET) and ESPN (3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET)
Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. You can also watch with the Masters official live stream and WatchESPN.
Saturday
Event: Third Round
TV Channel (Time): CBS Sports Network (11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET) and CBS (3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET)
Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. You can also watch with the Masters official live stream.
Sunday
Event: Fourth Round
TV Channel (Time): CBS Sports Network (11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET) and CBS (2 p.m.-7p.m. ET)
Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. You can also watch with the Masters official live stream.