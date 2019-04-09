The 2019 Masters is quickly approaching.

As is the case every year, the tournament will officially start on Thursday, but there is plenty going on at Augusta National in the lead up to the start of the season's first major championship.

From Monday through Sunday there will be live coverage to check out.

Find tee times for all the participants here.

How to Watch

Monday

Event: Range Coverage

TV Channel (Time): CBS Sports Network (9 a.m.-11 a.m.)

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. You can also watch with the Masters official live stream.

Tuesday

Event: Range Coverage

TV Channel (Time): CBS Sports Network (9 a.m.-11 a.m.)

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. You can also watch with the Masters official live stream.

Wednesday

Event: Range Coverage and Par 3 Contest

TV Channel (Time): Range Coverage on CBS Sports Network (9 a.m.-11 a.m. ET) and Par 3 Contest on ESPN (3 p.m.-5 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. You can also watch with the Masters official live stream and WatchESPN.

Thursday

Event: First Round

TV Channel (Time): CBS Sports Network (11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET) and ESPN (3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. You can also watch with the Masters official live stream and WatchESPN.

Friday

Event: Second Round

TV Channel (Time): CBS Sports Network (11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET) and ESPN (3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. You can also watch with the Masters official live stream and WatchESPN.

Saturday

Event: Third Round

TV Channel (Time): CBS Sports Network (11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET) and CBS (3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. You can also watch with the Masters official live stream.

Sunday

Event: Fourth Round

TV Channel (Time): CBS Sports Network (11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET) and CBS (2 p.m.-7p.m. ET)

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. You can also watch with the Masters official live stream.