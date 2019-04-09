The storm that stopped practice play for the 2019 Masters on Monday at Augusta National continued through the night and play was suspended again on Tuesday morning because of the ongoing threat of thunderstorms.

Rain chances for Tuesday range from 30 to 50% throughout the evening with more storms expected that could bring as much as another inch of rain.

The course at Augusta National can handle large amounts of rain thanks to a SubAir drainage system but luckily for participants, the forecast improves on Wednesday. No rain is projected again until the weekend, which could impact later rounds.

Tournament play will officially begin on Thursday, April 11 for the 87 golfers vying for the green jacket. The Masters will conclude on Sunday, April 14.

Here is the forecast for Augusta for the rest of the week, according to Weather.com:

• Tuesday, April 9: Partly couldy, high of 77 with thunderstorms expected overnight

• Wednesday, April 10: Sunny, high of 79 with a 10% chance of rain

• Thursday, April 11: Mostly sunny, high of 81 with a 0% chance of rain

• Friday, April 12: Cloudy, high of 84 with a 20% chance of rain

• Saturday, April 13: Cloudy, high of 84 with a 20% chance of rain

• Sunday, April 14: Thunderstorms expected with a high of 82 and an 80% chance of rain