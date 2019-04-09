Will Someone Bring Golden Tate a Pimento Cheese Sandwich From the Masters?

He doesn't need a hat, a shirt, ball markers or anything else. Just a pimento cheese sandwich from Augusta.

By Emily Caron
April 09, 2019

The pimento cheese sandwich at the Masters is as legendary as the golf tournament itself. And that's all Giants wide receiver Golden Tate wants: someone to bring him one classic Southern sandwich from Augusta. That, and a cookie.

Tate tweeted Tuesday that while "everyone not at the masters wants a hat, shirt, ball markers, flags and all that other stuff," all he is asking for is some food.

With the $23 million in guaranteed money from his new Giants contract, Tate can probably afford the $1.50 sandwich and whatever it'll cost to send it to New York. Or he could afford the shredded sharp cheddar cheese, cream cheese, Dukes mayonnaise, diced pimentos, salt, pepper, onion, garlic, hot sauce and loaf of white bread you need to make it at home. But that seems like a lot more work.

So will someone send this man some pimento cheese, please?

