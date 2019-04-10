2019 Masters Round 1 Live Blog: Tracking Tiger Woods and the Leaders

Quickly

  Follow along as SI's Masters team live blogs the action from Augusta, including Tiger Woods and the first-round leaders.
By The SI Staff
April 10, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA. — Rejoice, golf fans, for the Masters is here. 

The year's first major kick off today here at Augusta National, and as usual, storylines are in abundance as the world's best descend upon this iconic venue. Is Tiger's comeback for real? Can Jordan Spieth snap out of this curious slump? Is Rory McIlroy ready to complete the Grand Slam?

The good news is SI.com has you covered—we've ranked the field 1-87, identified players to bet on, discussed the players with most at stake and made predictions for the week. We have a live leaderboard for those who just want the scores, but if you're looking for live updates and analysis all day long, you're in the right place. Follow along with us all through Masters Thursday—it's not quite being at Augusta National, but it's the next best thing. 

9:32 a.m. - First five groups on the course

None of the big names have begun yet—the first "marquee" group of Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau and Henrik Stenson go off at 9:36—but Kevin Tway, Justin Harding, Brandt Snedeker and Japanese amateur Takumi Kanaya are the four players under par. Reminder that the second hole at Augusta is a par 5, and the third a short par 4, so good starts are definitely possible. 

8:18 a.m. - The Masters has officially begun

Each year, legends of the game officially kick off the Masters with a ceremonial tee shot. Six-time champion Jack Nickalus (79 years old) and three-time winner Gary Player had the honors this year, and the best week in golf is officially underway. The first tee time—Andrew Landry, Adam Long and Correy Conners, the last of which qualified by winning the Valero Texas Open last week—are off at 8:30. 

      Modal message