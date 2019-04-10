Where is the Masters Tournament Played?

Getty Images

2019 marks the 83rd Masters tournament.

By Emily Caron
April 10, 2019

The Masters is played at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga each year. 

Augusta is located in the state of Georgia, about 150 miles east of Atlanta near the South Carolina border. The tournament has been played in the city since 1934, one year after the famous course opened for play.

Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts founded Augusta National. The course was designed by designed by Jones and Alister MacKenzie.

Last year, Patrick Reed won his first Green Jacket, edging out Rickie Fowler by one stroke to finish at -15 overall. Jordan Spieth finished third at -13. It was Reed's first major championship and his sixth PGA Tour win. 

The 83rd edition of the tournament begins in April 11.

You May Like

More Golf

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message