The Masters is played at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga each year.

Augusta is located in the state of Georgia, about 150 miles east of Atlanta near the South Carolina border. The tournament has been played in the city since 1934, one year after the famous course opened for play.

Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts founded Augusta National. The course was designed by designed by Jones and Alister MacKenzie.

Last year, Patrick Reed won his first Green Jacket, edging out Rickie Fowler by one stroke to finish at -15 overall. Jordan Spieth finished third at -13. It was Reed's first major championship and his sixth PGA Tour win.

The 83rd edition of the tournament begins in April 11.