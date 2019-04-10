The Masters begins on April 11 at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Last year, Patrick Reed won his first Green Jacket, edging out Rickie Fowler by one stroke to finish at -15 overall. Jordan Spieth finished third at -13. It was Reed's first major championship and his sixth PGA Tour win.

Spain's Sergio Garcia captured his first major championship at the 2017 Masters after winning a playoff against England's Justin Rose.

Here is a list of recent winners of The Masters:

2018: Patrick Reed (-15)

2017: Sergio Garcia (-9)

2016: Danny Willett (-5)

2015: Jordan Spieth (-18)

2014: Bubba Watson (-8)

2013: Adam Scott (-9)

2012: Bubba Watson (-10)

2011: Charl Schwartzel (-14)

2010: Phil Mickelson (-16)

2009: Angel Cabrera (-12)

2008: Trevor Immelman (-3)