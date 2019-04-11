How Much Do Masters Tickets Cost?

Take a look at how much tickets cost for the 2019 Masters Tournament.

By Kaelen Jones
April 11, 2019

The 2019 Master Tournament is finally here. Here's how you can purchase tickets, and here's how the market has shaped out to purchase them thus far.

(Note: all prices reflect cheapest availability as of Friday afternoon.)

Weekly Badge

StubHub: $17,460

Monday Practice Round

StubHub: $994

Vivid Seats: $1,104

Friday Tournament Date

StubHub: $2,999

Vivid Seats: ​$236

Saturday Tournament Date

StubHub: $2,399

Vivid Seats: ​$236

Sunday Tournament Date

StubHub: $2,200

Vivid Seats: ​$236

On-Site Tickets Not Available

According to the competition's official site, no tickets or badges will be sold at the Masters' gates. Applications for both practice round and daily tournament tickets were accpeted prior to June 1, 2018.

