How Much Do Masters Tickets Cost?

Take a look at how much tickets cost for the 2019 Masters Tournament.
The 2019 Master Tournament is finally here. Here's how you can purchase tickets, and here's how the market has shaped out to purchase them thus far.
(Note: all prices reflect cheapest availability as of Friday afternoon.)
Weekly Badge
StubHub: $17,460
Monday Practice Round
StubHub: $994
Vivid Seats: $1,104
Friday Tournament Date
StubHub: $2,999
Vivid Seats: $236
Saturday Tournament Date
StubHub: $2,399
Vivid Seats: $236
Sunday Tournament Date
StubHub: $2,200
Vivid Seats: $236
On-Site Tickets Not Available
According to the competition's official site, no tickets or badges will be sold at the Masters' gates. Applications for both practice round and daily tournament tickets were accpeted prior to June 1, 2018.