The 83rd Masters kicked off on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. American Patrick Reed will attempt to hang onto the Green Jacket, while Tiger Woods will look to win his fifth Masters and first since 2005.

A champion will be crowned on Sunday, but you can tune in and watch the action on Thursday.

So where can you watch Day 1 of the 2019 Masters?

Find TV and streaming information below.

Television Coverage:

3:00 p.m. ET – 7:30 p.m. ET: Live coverage via ESPN (replay coverage from 8:00 p.m. ET – 11:00 p.m. ET)

Streaming Option:

Amen Corner, Holes 15 & 16, Featured Groups coverage available via Masters.com.

Featured Groups:

9:58 a.m. ET: Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Tony Finau

11:04 a.m. ET: Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Haotong Li

1:38 p.m. ET: Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day

2 p.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Paul Casey